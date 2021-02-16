WATCH: Where is lake effect snow headed overnight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A cold west-northwest flow will produce a spray of lake snow showers and embedded squalls this evening will evolve into a band of lake snow during the evening initially to the north of Syracuse. Winds become more northwesterly overnight causing the band of snow to drop into the Syracuse area overnight.

An additional 3 to 6” is possible in the most persistent snows southeast of Lake Ontario across southern Oswego, far northern Onondaga (near the Rt. 31 corridor), northern Cayuga, northeastern Wayne, around Oneida Lake, northern Madison and into west-central Oneida counties.

Outside of the highest snowfall amounts a coating to 3” is probable for the Syracuse area, north-central Oswego and northern Madison counties. which does include Syracuse and little to no snow accumulation will occur elsewhere tonight.

It will be cold for all with lows within a few degrees of 10. The coldest readings will occur away from the lake snow.

WEDNESDAY:

Lake flurries will linger Wednesday, but tend to shift north and retreat back to the eastern shores of Lake Ontario during the afternoon. An additional light accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible.

The sun will shine at times across the region Wednesday too, but it will be cold with highs close to 20.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be cold and quiet Wednesday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows within a few degrees of 10.

LATE WEEK:

The weather will be quiet at least through lunch time Thursday thanks to high pressure to the north, but as the afternoon progresses moisture is moving northward from the Deep South ahead and with a developing low near the East Coast.

The BIG questions we have with this storm with regards to its impacts on CNY are how strong will it get and how close will it be to us as it is intensifying?? The answers to both of these questions will determine when and how much snow falls across the area.

At this time, it looks like the snow will slide in from the south sometime later Thursday afternoon/Thursday evening. Steady snow is possible much of Thursday night into at least the start of Friday and could at least be moderate, if not heavy, at times. Steady snow may taper to light snow showers Friday morning/early afternoon before transitioning to accumulating lake snow late Friday afternoon into Saturday southeast of Lake Ontario, likely impacting the Syracuse area.

Where the odds of heavy snow are greater (the Southern Tier into northern Pennsylvania) Winter Storm Watches have already been issued.

Snowfall accumulations of a few inches or more are possible between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon across CNY depending on the storm’s behavior. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.