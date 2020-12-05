WATCH: While CNY misses a Nor’Easter it does cool down this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A cold front slides south through Central New York overnight with some rain showers. Late at night some snow should begin to mix in as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Little if any accumulation of snow is expected with temperatures staying above freezing.

SATURDAY:

We are still keeping a close eye on a coastal storm that spins up tonight into Saturday. As of Friday evening it still looks like the storm will miss Central New York with a heavy dose of snow for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine instead.

With the coastal storm looking less and less of an issue, we focus our attention on colder air coming across Lake Ontario.

Initially Saturday, the winds in the lower atmosphere will be out of the north but later in the day and at night our winds turn into the northwest. The is a favorable wind for lake effect in the Syracuse area back into the Finger Lakes.

However, the air over us is drying so it looks like mainly snow showers with a minimal accumulation. There could be a coating to perhaps an inch of snow over the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes by days end.

SUNDAY:

The big story for most over the end of the weekend will likely be the cold. We may struggle to reach the freezing mark on Sunday.

The wind is still out of the northwest so Lake Ontario should contribute plenty of clouds but only a few flurries with little if any accumulation of snow.

The quiet, cool weather should continue into early next week.