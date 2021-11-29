WATCH: Where, and how much lake snow falls for some tonight??

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A little lake effect flurry activity lingers this afternoon near and northeast of Syracuse. Overall, it’s a pretty quiet, unseasonably chilly day with even some intervals of sun.

Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s. The average high for late November is in the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

A band of lake effect snow tries to get better organized this evening mainly north of Syracuse and may produce a coating to 2 or 3 inches across Oswego, Northwestern Oneida and possibly Southern Lewis counties tonight.

Otherwise, it’s chilly and tranquil with increasing clouds overnight across the rest of CNY tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY:

A bit of light snow/flurries is expected to develop Tuesday after 8 am thanks to another weak clipper due to swing through Tuesday. Once again, little to no accumulation is expected with this clipper across CNY.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.