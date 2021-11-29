WATCH: Who sees the lake effect snow tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A band of lake effect snow tries to get better organized this evening mainly north of Syracuse and may produce a coating to 2 or 3 inches across Oswego, Northwestern Oneida and possibly Southern Lewis counties tonight.

Otherwise, it’s chilly and tranquil with increasing clouds overnight across the rest of CNY tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY:

A bit of light snow/flurries is expected to develop Tuesday after 8 am thanks to another weak clipper due to swing through Tuesday. Once again, little to no accumulation is expected with this clipper across CNY.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A few snow showers come through Tuesday night with a weakening cold front. Behind the front, there will be some lake effect snow developing east of Lake Ontario compliments of a west wind that should deposit a good 3 to 6 inches of snow in and around the Tug Hill. The lower elevations towards the lake shore should not see anything more than a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches Tuesday night.

SNOWFALL FORECAST BETWEEN 7PM TUESDAY THRU 7AM WEDNESDAY

Lows drop into the low 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks mainly quiet with just some lake effect snow well north of Syracuse to start the day.

There also will be some sunshine developing during the day, especially in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south and west. Highs should sneak into the low 40s during the afternoon too!

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder and damp Thursday ahead of a clipper that swings through Thursday afternoon with some rain expected. Highs are well into the 40s midday Thursday, but readings cool back to near 40 by day’s end behind the clipper.

Rain should mix with and probably change to snow at first over the higher terrain late in the day, and for the rest of CNY Thursday night.