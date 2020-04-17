WATCH: Widespread, accumulating snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY EVENING:

A stronger wave of low pressure is advancing towards Pennsylvania. It’s what’s going to bring snow to most of CNY tonight.

This evening, snow is trying to work into the southern Finger Lakes, where temperatures are already in the 30s. By about 7 p.m. we see a mix of rain and snow in and around the Syracuse area. This is where temperatures are still near 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As the temperatures drops after sunset, any mix of precipitation will go to all snow. Widespread snow will continue for several hours overnight.

At least a minor accumulation will impact most of the region. Heavier snow and higher snow accumulations will be in the higher elevations south of Syracuse, closer to the Southern Tier and the center of the low.



SATURDAY:

The low pressure system will move east through Pennsylvania and off the New Jersey coast late Friday night and into the start of Saturday. We will see some lingering snow showers, which could mix with some rain in lower elevations, Saturday morning. These showers will taper by midday. Then the sun will return Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are still chilly and in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder. We start the day dry but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring some late afternoon/evening rain showers. Highs should be well into the 50s.

Some rain showers overnight could mix in with snow at higher elevations. Precipitation is out of here by Monday morning, only a chill remains.