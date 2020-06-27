WATCH: Widespread rain is gone, few scattered showers remain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Widespread rain is continuing to move east and out of CNY. We do have the chance to see some  scattered showers/storms pop up late Saturday afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low. Heavy rain is the biggest threat within any storms that move through and a couple of the storms might have gusty winds.

Other than the much-needed rain, it will be a touch muggy, mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will pass through Saturday night, keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms right Sunday morning. It’ll remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

A secondary cold front will try to swing through Sunday with a few scattered showers/storms. Overall, Sunday is the drier of the two weekend days.

Highs Sunday should be near 80 which is “normal” for this time of year.

