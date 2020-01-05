WATCH: Widespread snow develops after 9 or 10 this evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Late this evening into the start of Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light accumulating snowfall of a coating to 2 inches for all. Roads will probably get a little slick and sloppy late tonight into the Monday morning commute but it should not be too bad. Just be prepared to give yourself a few extra minutes to get into work/school. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY:

After some snow showers Monday morning, late Monday morning through the afternoon should be mainly dry for most, but across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill there will be another 2 to 6 inches of snow. Most will only pick up another coating to an inch of snow on Monday morning. For areas, especially the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks there’s a Winter Weather Advisory from late tonight through much of Monday night due to the several inches of snow expected.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel more like the 20s. Unfortunately those gusty west winds will also produce some additional lakeshore flooding and erosion along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario Monday afternoon and evening and because of this there’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another 2 to 4 or 5 inches of snow will fall east of Lake Ontario Monday night, while most will see little to no accumulation with a few snow showers around. Lows will be in mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks nice and quiet with some sun at times on Tuesday as a little bubble of high pressure settles in. Highs will be between 35 and 40.