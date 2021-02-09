WATCH: Widespread snow for the Tuesday morning commute

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TUESDAY:

Snow will likely be steadiest and heaviest during the morning across CNY with snowfall amounts ranging from about 1 to 3 inches through early Tuesday afternoon. While not as heavy as the snow with last week’s storm, Tuesday morning’s snow should cause a somewhat slick morning commute.

Snow will taper to flurries Tuesday afternoon and there should not be any issues for the evening commute.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to maybe 30.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A band of lake snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday night into Wednesday across Northern Cayuga, Oswego counties possibly Western Oneida and Northern Onondaga counties. 6+” of snow is expected in these areas just mentioned with the most significant snows possibly upwards of a foot plus most likely to occur between Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal.

Because of the potential for significant lake effect snow, Northern Cayuga and Oswego Counties are under a Winter Storm Watch. Click here for more.

Outside the lake snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, it will be pretty quiet for the rest of CNY with some sun at times Wednesday.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper single digits to mid-teens with the coldest readings away from the lake snow and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 20s.