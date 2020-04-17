WATCH: Widespread snow returns this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We will be watching a stronger wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night. Before it reaches Central New York, we see increasing clouds during the middle of the day as temperatures rise close to 40 degrees.

Between 4-6 p.m. some snow will track across the Finger Lakes to as far north as Syracuse. The precipitation could start as some rain as temperatures are still well above freezing at this point. As the temperatures drop in the evening, any mix of precipitation will go to all snow. At least a minor accumulating snow could impact most of the region. Heavier snow and higher snow accumulations will be in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

WEEKEND:

The good news is the Friday/Friday night system and the precipitation associated with it will be moving out for the start of the weekend. After some lingering morning snow showers, the sun will develop Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are still chill in the mid to upper 40s.

The end of the weekend will be even milder with a bit of rain sliding in during the afternoon ahead of cold front. Highs should be well into the 50s.