WATCH: Widespread wintry mix continues this afternoon- when does it stop?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for anyone doing holiday shopping or travel. For those looking for some snow, your time comes this weekend.

SATURDAY:

There’s a storm moving impacting CNY Saturday, but the temperatures vary as cold air to our north battles with the warm air to our south. It’s all about location, location, location.

The best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of the Thruway where 3 to 6 inches is possible by midnight. From Syracuse south the likelihood of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will mean lower accumulations.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

During the afternoon, a wintry mix is continuing to lift north from the Southern Tier. It looks like it will lift at least as far north as the Thruway. The places with the best chance for ice accumulation will be counties south and east of Syracuse.

If you have plans to be out and about Saturday it is a very good idea to pull up the Live Doppler 9 app to see what kind of precipitation, you’ll be running into. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the shades of pink/purple on the radar because that indicates sleet and freezing rain. That is where the roads will be the slickest.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Late Saturday evening, around 10pm, the widespread precipitation moves east and our focus will shift to the potential of a lake snow setting up near the Syracuse area west into Eastern Finger Lakes. Accumulations are going to be minor.

By the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY!

SUNDAY:

Other than some snow showers from time to time around Syracuse and west in the Finger Lakes, Sunday is a much quieter day. It’s colder though. Many areas won’t make it out of the 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Heading into the week preceding Christmas our weather goes quiet. A couple cold fronts swing through during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe with just a few snow showers and little if any accumulation.

In addition, it appears temperatures end will turn more seasonable as we expect highs generally in the 30s.