WATCH: Will the sunshine help boost our temperatures?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a great day to get out and take advantage of the new snow. The sunshine returns and it will help our temperatures feel not as harsh.

SUNDAY:

It turns more seasonable Sunday with more sunshine and a southerly breeze pushing temperatures up to near 30 degrees for many! This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc… Enjoy the fresh snow, but certainly bundle up because the 10 to 15 mph southerly breeze will make it feel more like the teens and low 20s Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

We think enough of a breeze and some more clouds cover being around should help prevent temperatures from falling too much for most Sunday night. Lows are expected to drop to near 20, but low to mid-teens certainly will be felt in the normally colder spots.

MONDAY:

High pressure keeps us dry for one more day Monday with sun fading behind increasing clouds. It’s even milder with highs going above average. We think readings rise into the mid to upper 30s to start the new week.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A weak area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will bring some light snow Monday night and into Tuesday.