WATCH: Wind Advisories go into effect today for parts of central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Sunday with the leading edge coming in the form of a cold front. This front will cause clouds to increase and some snow showers to develop. A few brief squalls are possible into the afternoon. This will go along with temperatures falling into the 20s during the afternoon and winds that will become gusty. 30 to 40 mph gusts, possibly even up to 50 mph in the hills south and east of Syracuse, are expected Sunday.

Due to winds being so strong southeast of Syracuse, the National Weather Service has decided to issue a Wind Advisory for a small part of CNY Sunday as you can see below.

Those gusty winds will produce wind chills in the 20s and teens throughout Sunday with the cold wind chills occurring in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will be a blustery and very cold Sunday night with a few evening flurries possible. Lows will drop into the upper single digits to low teens. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph for much of the night and higher gusts in the evening will make it feel more like 0 to -10 by late Sunday night/early Monday!

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday so central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week. Temperatures will be even colder as numbers in Syracuse may struggle to reach the freezing mark! That’s about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will be down Monday compared to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

The same storm producing an historic snowstorm near Denver this weekend will send some clouds at us Tuesday and possibly a rain/snow shower, but right now Tuesday looks mainly, if not totally dry.

Even milder air will be with us on St. Patrick’s Day. It must be the luck of the Irish! Temperatures remain mild, well into the 40s for Thursday, but our next storm system brings increasing clouds and the chance for some evening rain showers. With colder air moving in behind this storm, any rain showers may switch to snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Next Saturday is the Spring Equinox, marking the first official day of the spring season! As of today, conditions are looking pleasant and seasonable under a mix of sun and clouds.