WATCH: Winds pick up with some lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

March in April continues right through Thursday before spring returns.

HEADLINES:

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow late tonight into Thursday. Untreated roads will probably become slick and icy in spots late tonight into the Thursday morning commute.

If you didn’t wake up to snow Wednesday morning you may very well Thursday morning compliments of lake effect. A coating to an inch is possible for many including the Syracuse area, but up to 3” is possible in the more persistent snow bands is by mid-morning Thursday.

TONIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind, some wrap around moisture from the departing storm and Lake Ontario will provide areas, including Syracuse, with some limited lake effect snow near and especially after midnight tonight.

An additional coating to an inch of snow is probable for many east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area, but as much as 2 or 3” is possible by the time you wake up Thursday morning in the most persistent snows, especially just south and west of the Syracuse area. With the sundown and temperatures dropping below freezing, watch out for some icing on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Untreated roads will probably be slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow, especially south and west of Syracuse.

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and graupel showers with possibly even a little rain mixed in there Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the midday and afternoon any slick spots on the roads Thursday morning will turn just wet quickly.

Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s. Gusty west-northwest wind upwards of 30 mph are expected to produce wind chills in the 20s to low 30s much of Thursday!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers should taper off Thursday night as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air, but it will remain brisk. Lows Thursday night drop to between 30 and 35.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in control of the weather across CNY on Friday providing us with a good deal of sun and more seasonable air thankfully! Highs top out well into the 50s to around 60, but a gusty, cool breeze out of the west-northwest will make it feel a little cool still, especially in the shade.

WEEKEND:

This last weekend of April is going to be a split one with the better half expected Saturday under some sunshine, lighter winds and highs well into the 60s thanks to high pressure.

Unfortunately, a cold front and an area of low pressure to the south will team up and provide the area with some rain showers late Saturday night into at least the first part of Sunday. Sunday is cooler too with highs back into the 50s and a gusty breeze kicking up later in the day too. Stay tuned for updates on the weekend weather over the next couple of days.