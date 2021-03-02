WATCH: Wind chills below zero Tuesday morning…brrr

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Since the winds remain gusty, Wind Advisories remain in effect for much of the area, including Syracuse. Wind Chill Advisories have also been issued for some areas as well. For more details click here.

TUESDAY:

It will remain brisk Tuesday, but thankfully it will not be as windy as Monday or Monday night with sustained winds between 10 and 20 and gusts 25 to 35 mph in the morning. As the day progresses winds will slowly ease up, particularly by the late afternoon.

Wind chills will be between 5 and 15 or even 20 below zero as many head into work and school Tuesday morning. Feels like temperatures will rise into the single digits and teens as we progress through the day.

Any lake flurries lingering in parts of the region to start the day, especially in the hills south of Syracuse will dissipate in the late morning as high pressure builds in from the west. This provides us with some nice sunshine for the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night will not be as cold with more of a west-southwest breeze developing as a warm front passes by to the north Tuesday evening. Temperatures will initially drop into the low to mid 20s in the evening but rise to or just above 30 by daybreak Wednesday.

There will probably be a little snow developing mainly north of Syracuse in response to the warm front that may produce a coating to an inch or two east of Lake Ontario by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will almost feel like a heat wave as temperatures will probably crack 40 with a 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze. There could be a little more snow at times that may mix with rain mainly north of Syracuse Wednesday, but for the most part much of the area looks to be primarily dry and cloudy.

More unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind, but not as harsh as the shot of arctic air early this week.

There may also be a little bit of snow shower activity off Lake Ontario compliments of the chilly northwest flow late in the week into the weekend but at this time it doesn’t look that significant.