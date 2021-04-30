WATCH: Wind continues, some snow showers mix in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

There is a wind advisory for Central New York Friday. Click here for details.

Rain showers this evening will mix with, if not change to snow, especially across the higher terrain. This is where a light accumulation is likely, especially on the grassy surfaces.

It’s chilly for all with lows in the 30s. After midnight the wind will gradually begin to ease.

SATURDAY:

Thankfully, any snow in the air will be gone well before sunrise Saturday as drier air and high pressure quickly build in from the west.

Winds are going to ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning. Bundle up if you have early Saturday morning plans outside. The wind chill through about 11am will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds will increase during the day Saturday and we can’t rule out a potty shower close to sunset, but most of the day is dry, just chilly with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air. Areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of rain showers Sunday.