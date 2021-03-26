WATCH: Wind diminishing as weather improves for the start of weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

The Wind Advisory that was up earlier in the day has expired and our winds continue to diminish overnight.

Light showers that have been over Central New York move out as high pressure begins to build in.

Temperatures will slowly drop overnight ending up in the mid-30s by morning.

SATURDAY:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly.

While Saturday is technically the coolest day we’ve seen in a week, the highs Saturday afternoon in the mid-50s are still above normal for the end of March.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend.

Lows will be dropping to near 40 Saturday evening before readings rise well into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak Sunday.

It is windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers probably mix with then end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.