SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow tonight slowly tapers and lifts north overnight. Turning quieter and milder for the second half of the weekend.

At a glance:

Wind remains gusty Saturday evening, gusts to 45 mph, but eases near and after midnight

Localized lake effect snow Saturday night, especially during the evening in the Syracuse area

Sunday is quieter and not as windy or cold

THIS EVENING:

Gusty winds continue gusting past 40 mph through much of this evening. A wind advisory continues for most of Central New York through this evening. Temperatures remain cold, especially with the gusty wind. Wind chills dipping to within a few degrees of 0 much of tonight.







Lake effect snow also continues southeast of Lake Ontario in the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes tonight. Average accumulations will be coating to 2 or 3” with some locally higher amounts across the hills south of Syracuse where a few locales could pick up 4 or 5 inches by daybreak Sunday.

OVERNIGHT:

After midnight, lake effect tapers and slides north as winds turn to the southwest. We wake up to a cold morning, but it’s quiet.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and there is a milder southwesterly breeze. Temperatures are back near 40.

For early next week we are even milder as we could touch 50 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.