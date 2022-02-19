SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow tonight slowly tapers and lifts north overnight. Turning quieter and milder for the second half of the weekend.
At a glance:
- Wind remains gusty Saturday evening, gusts to 45 mph, but eases near and after midnight
- Localized lake effect snow Saturday night, especially during the evening in the Syracuse area
- Sunday is quieter and not as windy or cold
THIS EVENING:
Gusty winds continue gusting past 40 mph through much of this evening. A wind advisory continues for most of Central New York through this evening. Temperatures remain cold, especially with the gusty wind. Wind chills dipping to within a few degrees of 0 much of tonight.
Lake effect snow also continues southeast of Lake Ontario in the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes tonight. Average accumulations will be coating to 2 or 3” with some locally higher amounts across the hills south of Syracuse where a few locales could pick up 4 or 5 inches by daybreak Sunday.
OVERNIGHT:
After midnight, lake effect tapers and slides north as winds turn to the southwest. We wake up to a cold morning, but it’s quiet.
SUNDAY:
Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and there is a milder southwesterly breeze. Temperatures are back near 40.
For early next week we are even milder as we could touch 50 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.