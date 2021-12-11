WATCH: Winds are getting stronger plus more rain to come

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

There are three things at play Saturday.

Temperatures: We are on record watch Saturday! The record high is 63° and we are forecasting a high of 62°. After the cold front the temperatures will tumble back into the 40s to round out the day.

Rain/Storms: During the day, there’s a lot of dry time. The rain showers are more scattered in nature until the cold front passes during the evening. Between about 4-8 p.m. a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms sweep through CNY from west to east. We are NOT expecting the severe weather that the Mississippi River Valley/Ohio River Valley experienced last night and this morning.

Wind: Wind gusts ramp up to 40-50 mph Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Closer to Lake Ontario you go, where we have high wind warnings, gusts over 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere in CNY there are wind advisories for gusts up to 50-60 mph are possible, especially for the higher elevations.

Be on alert for debris like down tree branches and limbs, power outages, and secure your holiday decorations and any loose outdoor items.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After the cold front passes Saturday evening, most will dry out. However, our wind direction will bring colder air over the warmer Lake Ontario. This will trigger some lake effect snow, mainly east of the Lake. These snow showers will continue into the early morning hours. Areas like eastern Oswego, northern Oneida and southern Lewis counties could see up to 3” of snow by sunrise Sunday.

Outside of the lake effect, skies will clear, and many will wake up to sunshine.

SUNDAY:

Although not as windy as Saturday, it is still breezy Sunday. We could see winds easily gusting to 20-25 mph. It’s also cooler, but seasonable with highs in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

A surge of dry air funnels in behind Saturday’s cold front. Our chances for any lingering snow showers look lower than we were thinking earlier. They would be mainly north of Syracuse and end shortly after sunrise. In fact, it is looking more like our skies turn out sunny.