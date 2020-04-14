WATCH: Winds diminishing but still gusty at times overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)





THIS EVENING:

A strengthening area of low-pressure system moving across Southeastern Canada will continue to track to the north-northeast farther away from CNY pretty quickly tonight. Although the threat for damaging winds has diminished, they remain gusty through the night.

The gusty winds will also cause some flooding up along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario overnight into Tuesday. For this reason there’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Oswego and Jefferson counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Waves up to 13 ft. are possible. This will likely cause flooding and erosion along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

OVERNIGHT:

Winds will remain blustery though throughout the night with gusts expected to be over 30 mph. Thanks to the winds remaining gusty through the night into Tuesday a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Most end up dry through the night, but there probably will be a little lake effect rain and snow near and after midnight mainly north of Syracuse east of Lake Ontario. There MAY even be a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Southwestern Adirondacks.

TUESDAY:

The winds will not be as gusty Tuesday as we felt on Monday, but it’s still a windy day on Tuesday with some sun and just a passing snow/rain shower possible mainly north of Syracuse. Highs will range from 45 to 50 with winds gusting over 30 mph at times in the morning.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure will slide in Wednesday triggering more clouds and a better chance of a little snow/rain shower activity. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.