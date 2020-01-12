WATCH: Winds gradually ease as temperatures continue to drop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

AT A GLANCE:

Temperatures back off into the 30s and 20s by days end and gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Just a few snow showers/flurries for the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Much of Sunday is dry with possibly some flurries and light snow showers developing during the afternoon east and southeast of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Although not as intense as this morning, winds remain strong through much of the day with gusts of 25-35 mph through the lunch time and then slowly settling as the afternoon progresses.

Those gusty winds will also make it feel that much colder with wind chills likely dropping into the teens and 20s during the afternoon!



SUNDAY NIGHT:



Winds will turn calm Sunday night. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky. With light winds and some clearing, temperatures will drop into the low 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week with more clouds than not and temperatures warming to the low 40s Monday and probably closer to 45 come Tuesday.



There may be a few rain showers developing later Tuesday afternoon, but no significant precipitation is expected for the first part of the week.