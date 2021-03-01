WATCH: Winds remain gusty overnight, wind chills drop below zero

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Since the winds remain gusty, Wind Advisories remain in effect for much of the area, including Syracuse. Wind Chill Advisories have also been issued for some areas as well. For more details click here.

OVERNIGHT:

A push of much colder air is blowing into Central New York. While Syracuse has likely seen its strong winds, winds likely still gust at times past 40 mph overnight resulting in some blowing snow not helping visibility either and will accentuate the falling temperatures with wind chills dropping below zero during the evening!

Another coating to 2 inches of snow is expected for all of CNY tonight with the best chance of seeing around 2 inches occurring over the higher terrain, especially the hills south of Syracuse.

If you are traveling around CNY tonight be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility with occasional falling and blowing snow.

Wind chills are expected to plummet to 5 to 15 below zero into the start of Tuesday!

Winter doesn’t look to be done just yet as March comes in like a lion.





TUESDAY:

It will remain brisk Tuesday, but thankfully it will not be as windy as Monday or Monday night with sustained winds between 10 and 20 and gusts 25 to 35 mph to start Tuesday. As the day progresses winds will slowly ease up, particularly by the late afternoon.

Wind chills will be between 5 and 15 or even 20 below zero as many head into work and school Tuesday morning but thankfully feel like readings will slowly improve at least somewhat during the day.

Any lake flurries lingering in parts of the region to start the day, especially in the hills south of Syracuse will dissipate as high pressure builds in from the west and provides us with some nice sunshine. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s with wind chills in the teens much of Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night will not be as cold with more of a west-southwest breeze developing thanks to a warm front passing by to the north Tuesday evening. Temperatures will initially drop into the low to mid 20s in the evening but rise to or just above 30 by daybreak Wednesday.

There will probably be a little snow developing mainly north of Syracuse in response to the above mentioned warm front that may produce a coating to an inch or two east of Lake Ontario.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will almost feel like a heat wave as temperatures will probably crack 40 with a 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze under more clouds than not. There could be a little more snow at times that may mix with rain mainly north of Syracuse Wednesday, but for the most part much of the area looks to be primarily dry.

More unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind, but not as harsh as the shot of arctic air early this week.

There may also be a little bit of snow shower activity off Lake Ontario compliments of the chilly northwest flow late in the week into the weekend but at this time it doesn’t look that significant. Stay tuned.