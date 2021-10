WATCH: Windy and milder with sunshine the rest of today!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

If you weren’t a fan of the recent stretch of chilly fall air, then you’re in luck. We’ll catch a break and warm up the next few days.

High pressure building in from the south and west has dried us out and cleared out a good amount of cloud cover so we can enjoy considerable sunshine!

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 60s this afternoon. Today feels nicer with the milder air and sun, but a bit of a gusty breeze coming from the west between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel a little cool, especially in the shade.

TONIGHT:

Yes, we expect a mainly clear sky tonight, but it won’t be as chilly thanks to a steady west breeze. That steady 10 to 15 mph breeze helps keep the temperatures from falling below the low to mid 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

We should flirt with 70 Wednesday and Thursday! That will feel nice if you’re not quite ready to give up on the warmer weather just yet.

Some clouds should roll in Wednesday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse, but we expect to stay dry.

A backdoor cold front to the north wont’ be too far to the north later Wednesday night into the start of Thursday which is expected to deliver some clouds to the area and possibly a few showers, especially north and west of Syracuse.

As Thursday progresses, especially during the afternoon the odds of more numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two goes up.

The cold front is due to swing through late Thursday night/early Friday and behind the front a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week.