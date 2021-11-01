WATCH: Windy and dry for most; where will rain fall?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga lakes.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A cold front came through early this morning which is why there were a few scattered showers around to start to the day. Behind the front, a gusty, cool, west wind has picked up gusting over 25 mph at times and is producing some lake effect rain showers east of Lake Ontario.

Most areas of Central New York we’ll have some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it feels more like the 40s for the most part thanks to the gusty wind.

TONIGHT:

Other than some more showers east of Lake Ontario, tonight is dry for most with lows dropping into the 30s to around 40 as winds become lighter.

TUESDAY:

A few showers return Tuesday with a little cold front swinging through. Those that live east of Lake Ontario see the most persistent showers thanks to the chilly west wind producing some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Later in the afternoon the Finger Lakes and the Syracuse area may see some passing showers coming off Lake Erie. There could very well be some wet snowflakes or graupel mixing in for the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and south of Syracuse too.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.

If you’re in the Tug Hill there’s a chance you could see your first snow accumulation of the season Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday! Stay tuned for further updates…