WATCH: Windy and snowy Sunday afternoon

Windy and snowy Sunday afternoon

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The storm that impacted us Saturday is gone. In its wake, a gusty wind and lake effect snow bringing additional, mainly minor, accumulations Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS:

  • Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Sunday.
  • Lake effect bands continue to bring snow Sunday afternoon and it will turn colder too with some blowing and drifting snow.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some lake snow. Lake effect begins east of Lake Ontario but will shift south into the Syracuse area and much of CNY during the midday/first part of the afternoon. Watch out for bursts of snow and reduced visibility from time to time.

Through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-40 mph. This will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures will fall through the 20s during the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits by days end.

Another 1 to 3” of snow is expected for many on Sunday, but a bit more will fall east of Lake Ontario.

SUNDAY NIGHT:


Lake effect snow showers will continue, but mainly over the Finger Lakes. Temperatures continue to fall for everyone. With some late clearing, temperatures will fall into the single digits for areas north and east of Syracuse. With the wind it’ll feel like below 0 in the typical colder spots.

MONDAY:

We begin Monday with a few flurries. Most of the day is dry. It will be the coldest day of the next several though. This is only temporary; temperatures will moderate as the week progresses.

