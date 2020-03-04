WATCH: Windy but mainly dry overnight

OVERNIGHT:

In the wake of an evening cold front, temperatures will drop and spotty rain showers may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night. Although it turns cooler tonight’s lows end up in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow. Elevation plays a big role in accumulation Wednesday.  Most of CNY will see little to no accumulation, but there could be a coating in the hills south of Syracuse and up over the Tug Hill a few spots may pick up an inch or two.  Temperatures in Syracuse should end up too warm for any snow to stick. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s for most.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A disturbance/little area of low pressure will be sliding to the south of central New York Wednesday evening and instigate some steadier rain and snow that will change to all snow Wednesday night before tapering to a little snow shower/flurry activity later Wednesday night. Lows will be near 30.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will linger with even a few lake effect flurries possible to start Thursday, but some sunshine will develop as the day progresses thanks to high pressure moving in temporarily. Highs will warm into the low to maybe mid-40s. 

