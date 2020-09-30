WATCH: Windy with breaks of sun and a few passing showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s been a very dry September, and it was the driest September on record, but that has now changed thanks to some beneficial rain since early Tuesday morning.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Steady rain to start the day tapered off for the most part by the mid-morning as the storm system responsible for the soaking rain Tuesday night pulled away.

The rest of this Wednesday will feature intervals of sun, a cool west-southwest wind between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts and a few widely scattered lake effect showers, especially north and west of Syracuse. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-60s. Also, keep an eye out along the Lake Ontario shoreline. You may spot a waterspout!

TONIGHT:

Breezy and cool with a few showers passing through tonight with lows in the low 50s.

END OF THE WEEK:

It is cool enough Thursday, especially aloft, for some lake effect rain showers.  Outside of those showers there should be a little sun at times and not quite as windy as Wednesday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s.

By Friday, a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives.  We would expect showers to become more widespread with temperatures only in the 50s.

