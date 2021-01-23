WATCH: Windy with lake effect snow Saturday. Quiet weather Sunday.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY:

Saturday is a cold day with lingering lake effect to start. While we are losing our connection to the upper Great Lakes, there is plenty of cold air crossing the lake on a northwesterly flow to keep the snow going. There is likely an additional localized accumulation of 2 or 3 inches by midday Saturday, especially south and west of Syracuse.

By afternoon, the lake effect weakens to nothing more than flurries with little if any additional accumulation.

The bigger story for the rest of us Saturday are temperatures struggling to reach 20 and wind chills in the single digits to near zero thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Those blustery winds will begin to weaken Saturday evening and through the overnight. When you combine the weaker winds with some partial clearing and the freshly fallen snow, temperatures will drop into the lower teens and even the upper single digits. A few light flurries are possible, but no accumulations are expected.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will be a frigid start with low temperatures in the single digits for most. Temperatures will remain cold though the day as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!