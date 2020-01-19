WATCH: Windy with lake effect snow Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The storm that impacted us Saturday is gone. In its wake, a gusty wind and lake effect snow bringing additional, mainly minor, accumulations Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS:

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Sunday.

Lake effect develops from north to south across CNY late Sunday morning into the afternoon and it will turn colder too with some blowing and drifting snow.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some lake snow. Lake effect begins east of Lake Ontario but will shift south into the Syracuse area and much of CNY during the midday/first part of the afternoon. Watch out for some squalls in Syracuse between 11 am and 3 pm, accumulations will be quick, but minimal.

Through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-40 mph. This will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduce visibility at times.

Temperatures will fall out of the low 30s and into and through the 20s during the late morning and afternoon with wind chills down near 10 by days end. Another 1 to 3” of snow is expected for many on Sunday, but a bit more will fall east of Lake Ontario.