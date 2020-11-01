WATCH: Windy with rain this afternoon, changing to snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

HEADLINES:

-Rain Sunday afternoon

-Wind gusts up to 40 mph Sunday afternoon

-Rain changes to snow Sunday evening

-Accumulating snow Sunday night-Monday morning

-Monday AM commute: Windy, Snowy, COLD!

-Wind chills Monday in the teens and 20s

SUNDAY:

Gusty southerly winds and a fast moving cold front swinging in from the west means a line of rain moving west to east between now and 5 p.m.

Reminder, our sunset is just before 5 p.m. tonight.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It is going to turn much colder behind this front with lake effect snow showers developing initially east of Lake Ontario but then dropping through all of CNY overnight Sunday night as a reinforcing cold front swings through.

Snowfall amounts Sunday night will range from a coating to 3 inches for most, including the Syracuse area, with the best chance of 3-6” occurring over the hills south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill. Locally higher amounts in the higher elevations is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of CNY through Monday morning.

MONDAY:

The Monday morning commute could likely be a bit tricky. Before 9 a.m. there is still lake effect snow showers present. There’s also a gusty westerly wind. This could cause blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibilities. It will also bring wind chill values to the teens/20s.

After 10 a.m. we get a brief break in the activity, we could even see some sun. It’ll still be cold and windy with highs only in the 30s but it’ll feel more like the 20s much of the day!

MONDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING:

Some additional snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain should redevelop after 2 p.m. in advance of a fast moving clipper diving in from the northwest.

This system will likely produce some significant accumulating snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks but possibly some minor accumulation for the rest of CNY too.

Snow may mix with some rain over the lower elevations Monday night as temperatures will be marginally cold enough for just snow.

The target for highest snow accumulations will be the Tug Hill where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.