WATCH: Windy with scattered snow showers Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the counties east of Lake Ontario until 7PM Sunday. Locally parts of the Tug Hill could end up with a foot and a half of snow by the end of the weekend.

SUNDAY/SUNDAY NIGHT:

Strong winds from the west at 10-20 MPH will direct more lake effect snow to areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario. This is because of an upper level area of low pressure that continues to spin northeast of Syracuse. An additional 2-6” of snow is likely around the Tug Hill. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to low 20s through the day. As that low pulls away Sunday night, winds will weaken and turn to a northwest flow. This will bring some lake effect snow across central New York. An additional 1-3” is expected for central New York with the higher elevations getting the higher amounts.

MONDAY:

Some lake effect snow will be around for many to start Martin Luther King Jr. Day which will result in slippery roads early in the day. But as the day progresses, much drier air will be moving into the region which means any snow will dissipate and we may even see a few breaks in the clouds. Clouds will increase through Monday night as we keep our eyes on a weak disturbance developing for Tuesday which looks to bring more scattered snow showers.