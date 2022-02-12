SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re about to put our hands up as we drop back into winter’s cold embrace for the rest of this weekend.

TONIGHT:

After starting Saturday in the 40s, temperatures continue to fall into the 20s late this afternoon/evening. The wind will only add to the chill.

Tonight, into Sunday, a little bit of lake effect snow occurs south and southeast of Lake Ontario, but even that should not add up to much, except upwards of a few inches of fluffy snow is possible up near the south shore of Lake Ontario by daybreak Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Some snow showers still linger close to the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario on Sunday. The bigger story Super Bowl Sunday will be the cold. We don’t make it out of the teens with wind chills near 0 to start the day and around 10 during the afternoon.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN SATURDAY NIGHT AND 7 PM SUNDAY

This cold is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!