WATCH: Winter-like air blasting into CNY Friday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Other than a few flurries, the overnight is highlighted by clearing skies and colder weather. While a steady breeze continues, it won’t be as gusty as during Friday evening. Most places drop close to 20 degrees by morning

SATURDAY:

It is a return to more winter-like weather for Central New York this weekend at least in terms of temperature.

Saturday features a decent amount of sunshine, but temperatures are only in the mid-30s despite the strong March sun. Factor in a steady breeze and you’ve got afternoon wind chills in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Sunday afternoon with the leading edge coming in the form of a cold front. That will cause more in the way of clouds and even some flurries to go along with the winter temperatures.

Again, winds are gusty Sunday adding an extra bite to the air.

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday so Central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week but to expect a warmup. Syracuse may struggle to reach the freezing mark! That’s about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March.

Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us our winds will be down Monday compared to the weekend.