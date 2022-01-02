WATCH: Winter returns with a mix of precipitation today but that’s not all

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We ended 2021 and started 2022 mild, but day two of 2022 will be more representative of January looking and feeling in CNY.

SUNDAY:

The change from a wintry mix to snow continues Sunday morning from the Syracuse area/Finger Lakes south and east bound. It is mostly snow from late morning into the afternoon for Central New York with a coating to an inch or two of snow expected for most.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected across the region Sunday morning, especially Syracuse south and east bound.

The greatest chance for anything more than an inch or two of snow will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline and areas in the North Country.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some lake effect snow showers are expected south and southeast of Lake Ontario thanks to a cold northwest wind. High pressure builds in from Canada with drier air as Sunday night progresses which ultimately should cause the snow showers to taper to a few flurries overnight Sunday night.

Another coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible with the lake snow Sunday night, but nothing too significant is expected.

It will be the coldest night CNY has felt in nearly 10 months with lows dropping into the low to mid teens for most, but single digits to even a few below zero readings are expected north and east of Syracuse come sunrise Monday!

MONDAY:

It stays cold Monday as high pressure and drier air arrives from Canada. Normally, given a warm Lake Ontario we might be concerned about lake effect snow but given a generally north-northeast wind and the dryness of the air things are looking to be dry over us with some sunshine.

Monday turns into our coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only in the 20s! With a bit of a breeze, it’ll feel like the single digits to near 10°. This cold will be quick to arrive but quick to depart as well. Temperatures are already moderating significantly Tuesday and we could be back in the 40s by midweek.