WATCH: Winter’s brief visit tonight then milder for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night will start quiet, but after midnight a warm front will race into the region and probably produce a quick shot of wet snow and or sleet possibly mixed with rain.

A slushy coating to maybe an inch is possible by Wednesday morning, with the best chance of possibly picking up an inch up across the Tug Hill. Lows will be around 30, but temperatures should rise into the mid-30s by daybreak for many as a southeast breeze kicks up too.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty quiet, breezy and milder. There will be some rain showers working into CNY near or just after sunset ahead of an area of low pressure. Highs should climb well into the 40s to possibly 50 in a few spots.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The above-mentioned area of low pressure will move closer to the Central New York and provide some rain Wednesday night. It will be a pretty mild and breezy night too with lows in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

The rain from Wednesday night will taper to showers or drizzle Thanksgiving morning as low pressure moves to our east. While it may not rain much midday into the afternoon it will still be a bit damp but at least mild. Temperatures will be at least in the mid 50s which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving doesn't look perfect, but we've had worse.