WATCH: Winter’s not done with us yet… more snow is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We will be watching a stronger wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night. Before it reaches Central New York there should be a bit of sun in the morning mixing with a snow showers coming off of Lake Ontario. That will give way to increasing clouds during the middle of the day as temperatures rise close to 40 degrees.

Between 4-6pm some snow will track across the Finger Lakes to as far north as Syracuse. The precipitation could start as some rain as temperatures are still well above freezing at this point. As the temperatures drop in the evening any mix of precipitation will go to all snow. At least a minor accumulating snow could impact the region, especially in the hills south of Syracuse. Heavier snow and higher snow accumulations should stay closer to the Southern Tier.

With the talk of snow Friday you can probably guess the chilly temperatures continue into the end of the week too. Highs again only make it into the low 40s.

WEEKEND:

The good news is the Friday/Friday night system and the precipitation associated with it will be moving out for the start of the weekend. The sun will develop Saturday with highs rebounding into the low 50s.

The end of the weekend will be even milder with a bit of rain sliding in during the afternoon ahead of cold front. Highs should be well into the 50s.