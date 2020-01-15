WATCH: Wintry changes ahead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

CNY should be mainly quiet Wednesday. There are signs that dry air may build in later in the afternoon Wednesday allowing for some sunshine. The most likely area for this to occur is the Finger Lakes.

Although we are a bit cooler compared to Tuesday, temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 40s are still well above normal for this time of year.

However, things will change for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY from Wednesday Night through Friday morning for the following counties:

–Jefferson and Lewis counties: 10 pm Wednesday until 6 pm Thursday

–Oswego County: 1 am Thursday until 5 am Friday

–Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties: 7 am until 6 am Friday

Low pressure and a frontal system passes through central New York Wednesday night. This type of path should keep us mild at night with the rain the main precipitation type.

By Thursday morning, low pressure is tracking to our east so westerly winds ramp up and temperatures begin to drop. We expect plenty of snow showers and even a few brief squalls throughout the day. Roads should become a bit slick in the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 20s.

By early evening Thursday most of central New York will have 1 to 4 inches of new snow with higher elevations south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill ending up with a bit more.

Arctic air dives in for Friday. It looks like temperatures only manage to reach the upper teens.

By the holiday weekend a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.





