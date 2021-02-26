WATCH: Wintry mix arrives overnight but how does it last Saturday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

After a quiet and mainly clear evening clouds re-thicken overnight as a push of warmer air aloft arrives in Central New York. This is ahead of a frontal system that moves through the region Saturday.

After 3 am we are moistening up in the lower atmosphere so we should start to see a mix of snow/sleet or freezing rain with temperatures close to 30 degrees.

SATURDAY:

The wintry mix of precipitation that arrives late Friday night is changing to rain for much of Central New York shortly after sunrise Saturday. Where the cold air holds on the longest, north of Oneida Lake toward the Tug Hill Plateau, there could be a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow in the morning.

Saturday’s system is a fast mover so it’s looking more and more like we dry out in the afternoon and there may even be some sun, especially over the Finger Lakes. For these two reasons, we still think our high temperature is back up close to 50 degrees!

SUNDAY:

The last half of the weekend looks mainly dry right now, but a system to our south MAY get close enough to trigger a rain shower or two towards the end of the day.

Highs look to be well into the 40s again on Sunday.

MONDAY:

It appears a push of colder air will arrive back in Central New York for early next week. A cold front is approaching us in the afternoon Monday and is the leading edge to this colder air. A heads up here: we do expect snow showers to become more numerous in the afternoon and with even a few heavier squalls close to sunset. This could have an impact on you evening commute travels.

The wind should pick up as well, gusting at times past 30 mph.

Winter doesn’t look to be done just yet as March comes in like a lion.