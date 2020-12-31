WATCH: Wintry mix moving out overnight; quiet for New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–





WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

An approaching frontal system has brought a mix of precipitation to Central New York so far tonight. For Syracuse and points west, it has been all rain. Farther east it has been a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain.

Up over the Tug Hill where the precipitation has been mainly snow there could be 2 to 4 inches of accumulation there by daybreak Thursday.

Over the rest of Central New York overnight look for a changeover from the rain and wintry mix to snow before it tapers late tonight. Any accumulation of snow after midnight ends up an inch or less.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect until 4am Thursday.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning so west-northwest winds lead to a limited amount of lake effect snow showers to start the day. Little if any accumulation.

Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set Syracuse up for a mainly rain event starting late Friday afternoon.

Precipitation likely begins as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially south and east of Syracuse where a light icing is possible. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.