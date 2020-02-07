WATCH: Wintry mix to go to heavy snow Friday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT-FRIDAY:

Another stronger storm system is in the process of taking shape down across the Carolinas/Virginias tonight. This more intense storm will intensify rapidly as it passes to the east of CNY across Eastern NY/Western New England during the day Friday.

The counterclockwise winds around the low will bring in colder air back into central New York via a strengthening northwest wind on Friday. This will mean any rain or mixed precipitation falling tonight will change back to moderate to heavy snow during the early to mid-Friday morning time frame.

We are still keeping a close eye on the exact track this strong storm takes, which will dictate how much precipitation/snow we see in CNY. The latest guidance is now suggesting another at least 4 to 8 inches of new snow for all, with locally higher amounts up to a foot or so around Syracuse north and west during the day Friday. Upwards of a tenth to possibly as much as a quarter inch more of ice accumulation is possible tonight thru early Friday too which will likely cause tricky travel, especially late Thursday night near and northwest of Syracuse.

Snowfall rates at times Friday morning after 7 or 8 am through the early afternoon could reach 2+ inches per hour with maybe even a little thunder snow! Travel will likely become difficult once the changeover to snow occurs in the morning right through much of the day Friday. If you have to be out during the middle of the day give yourself plenty of extra time.

While the snow will gradually taper to lighter snow later in the afternoon into the evening the wind is picking up and temperatures are dropping through the 20s. Roads will likely become snow covered and slicker during the day Friday and some blowing and drifting Friday afternoon and night will not help plow crews either.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It will be blustery and very cold Friday night with snow tapering slowly to flurries later Friday night into the start of Saturday. An additional coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected during the night and roads will remain at least somewhat slick. Lows will be in the low teens.