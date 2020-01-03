WATCH: Wintry weather returns this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A few light rain showers this evening, otherwise, we are cloudy and mild until midnight. After midnight and into the early morning hours is when we have rain (and snow for some!) with temperatures in the mid 30s.



WEEKEND:

More moisture will come at us from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday through early Sunday as an area of low pressure spins towards the Northeast. The big questions for CNY Saturday through early Sunday are: When will the rain change to snow, and how much snow will fall??

It appears areas north of the Thruway and along the Lake Ontario shoreline is colder and snowier first and longest.

The changeover to snow will likely occur over the higher terrain first Saturday morning, and then for all of CNY by the afternoon.

The good news is that because it has been so mild the last few days, and the temperatures at the surface are slightly above freezing, the road conditions during the day should be in decent shape. Expect the roads to be wet for sure, but at least there’s not too much of a concern for slippery, snow covered roads during the daytime Saturday.

By Saturday evening, the bulk of the moistures moves to our east as the low pressure moves off the coast. Saturday night, we’re left with snow showers and colder temperatures.

At least some accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts occurring over the higher terrain. A coating up to 2” is a safe bet for the majority of the viewing area by Sunday morning. Some locations in the higher elevations south of Syracuse and across the Tug Hill could see some locally higher amounts.

Sunday turns colder and blustery. Snow showers taper in the morning. We’re left with a dry afternoon but another system isn’t far away. Sunday night into Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light snowfall.