SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Any more to start the new week?

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS…

As of Sunday evening, most areas, including Syracuse picked up 1 to 3 inches of wet snow Sunday into Sunday evening, but upwards of 4 to 6 inches fell for a few across areas east of Syracuse and over the hills.

MONDAY:

Some of us wake up to some lingering flurries, mainly near and south and west of Syracuse through mid-Monday morning. Other than that, the sky is mostly cloudy through lunchtime before some sun slowly develops from north to south across CNY shortly before sunset.

Highs only reach the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The clearing sky and light winds to end the day Monday will set the stage for a very cold Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop all the way down into the teens!

For more details about the rest of the week, including some possible storminess late in the week click here.