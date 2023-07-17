SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Smoke density decreasing, but rain chances increasing some soon. Details are below…

Smoky haze with a spotty shower/storm overnight

Smoke persists this evening as the Air Quality Alert remains in effect across all of CNY through midnight tonight, but after midnight areas north of Syracuse see the Air Quality Alert expire, while from the Finger Lakes/Syracuse area points south the alert has been extended till midnight Tuesday night.

There should be a spotty shower/storm or two overnight, especially from Syracuse east. No severe weather is expected.

Shower/storm chances increase late tonight/Tuesday

As a cold front approaches and moves through Central New York Tuesday, the shower/storm chances are expected to go up.

With the cold front we mentioned above moving through the region in the afternoon we figure that is the best time for scattered showers and storms. That said, there should be plenty of rain-free time heading into Tuesday.

It won’t be as warm Tuesday as it was Monday, but we still manage to get into the 80s, and it’s going to be muggier again Tuesday too.

The hazy sky from the wildfire smoke looks to linger Tuesday but should not be as thick as Monday as it’s going to be departing.

Looks great midweek?

It’s a real winner Wednesday with high pressure settling in from the west resulting in more sunshine, less humidity and comfortably warm air! Highs are seasonably warm, low 80s on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, our rain chances go back up late in the week. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.