WATCH: Quiet overnight, keeping an eye for PM storms Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

All looks to stay quiet Wednesday night, but a bit of a breeze should kick up overnight combined with some clouds working in late at night will probably prevent temperatures from falling any lower than 65 to 70 during the night.

THURSDAY:

We will be on the backside of high pressure Thursday with a south-southwest wind expected to usher in a very warm and muggier air mass during the day.

After 3 or 4 pm it appears at least a few showers and storms will try to work in from the west with an upper level disturbance. Highs will be up near 90 and it will be quite muggy too.

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Best chance for showers and storms is between 7 p.m. and midnight. Any storms that develop will have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the biggest threats.

As we progress through the night, the showers and storms will track east and gradually weaken.

FRIDAY:

The disturbance that brings showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night is slow to leave. Some showers and clouds will linger into the start of Friday. The afternoon will gradually become drier with increasing sunshine.

It may be a touch cooler to end the week, but the weekend could be the beginning of our 3rd heat wave of the year!