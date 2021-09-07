Waterspouts seen over Lake Ontario Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cooler air aloft moving over the warm waters of Lake Ontario produced lake effect rain SHOWERS and a few waterspouts Tuesday morning.
Waterspouts are tornadoes over water and can cause minor damage if they move over land. They also pose a serious risk to boats and boaters out on the water.
Here’s are some photos taken from Oswego of waterspouts over the lake:
Want to try to see one for yourself? Visit our SkyNET9 network of cameras from the Oswego Speedway that overlooks Lake Ontario: https://www.localsyr.com/weather/oswego/