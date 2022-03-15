Snow haters have been loving life in Central New York the last few winters, including this winter, but snow lovers and winter enthusiasts have been frustrated.

The recent snow numbers don’t lie. Yes, Syracuse is over 50 inches below normal in snowfall thus far with only about a month or so left of having any chance to add snow of significance for this winter.

The last 3 winters including this winter have been very lackluster with regards to snow and cold for that matter too. This winter has not even mustered 70″ in Syracuse, while last winter we only saw just over 6 feet of snow and back in 2019-’20 fell about 2 to 3 inches shy of 90. This likely will mark the first time that Syracuse hasn’t reached at least 90 inches of snow three consecutive winters since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport.

The last time Syracuse experienced 3 consecutive winters with less than a 100″ of snow was back in 1966-’67, 1967-’68 and 1968-’69, but the winter of 1968-’69 did feature close to 100″!

Another interesting tidbit of information about the recent winters compared to ‘normal’ winters is the number of days of at least an inch of snow being on the ground in Syracuse. The average number of days with at least one inch of snow on the ground in Syracuse the last 30 years is 80 days. So how many days has there been at least an inch of snow on the ground the last few winters? This winter we’ve had 67 thus far, in 2020-’21 there were 62 days, and 2019-’20 we were right at average despite the milder winter.

Compare the new average number of days of at least an inch of snow on the ground to what the average was between 1950-’79 and we’ve lost about a week on average of having at least an inch of snow on the ground each winter. So, one can say the snow when it comes doesn’t stick around as long as it used to.