We are on historical warm pace this October so far!

What an incredible first third of October 2021 it has been in Syracuse with summery temperatures at times by day and at night with only two days starting in the 40s when we average 25 starts in the 40s in October! All but the two days have had lows only drop into the upper 50s which isn’t too far off the average highs this time of year! The record low number of days starting in the 40s in October is 16 set back in 2007 and 1920, but that record could very well be challenged.

It also has been quite dry too with only about three quarters of an inch of rain thus far which is a good thing after the wet summer we had.

7 out of the first 11 days this month have had highs reach the 70s and three almost touched 80.

Put those warm numbers together and the average temperature in Syracuse through the first third of the month is over 8 and a half degrees above average, close to 64 degrees, and a whopping 5 to 6 degrees above the warmest October on record set back in 2007!

Yes, that’s impressive, but remember we still have almost three weeks left of the month to see that average temperature drop off. That said, the average temperature likely only goes up some more this week thanks to the jet stream staying well north of us through at least Friday!

All signs are currently pointing towards a big change back to reality this upcoming weekend with a strong cold front that could have some heavy rain accompanying it too. Stay tuned for updates.