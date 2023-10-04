SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — 80+ degree warmth in October continues and Wednesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine we warmed enough to surpass the record high of 84° set back in 2017 when the temperature reached 87° at 2 p.m.!

The warmest October high temperature ever recorded in Syracuse was 88° set back in 2019, and we could still tie or even break that record before the day is out.

Believe it or not, we think our fourth consecutive 80+ degree day on Thursday could be another record breaker in this summery October stretch! Stay tuned for updates on the record watch on Thursday.