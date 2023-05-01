SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We all know that in early spring here in Central New York, there are swings in the weather that we expect. At times this April, though, the weather whiplash has been extreme.

One of the warmest Aprils on record!

The temperatures for the month actually came out to be nearly 6 degrees above average, or second warmest on record, despite the cool last week of the month!

This is the tenth month in a row with an above normal average temperature with the last cooler than average month in Syracuse occurring back last June!

We saw 7 days in the 60s, four days in the 70s, and a record-breaking six days with a high in the 80s.

Five of the 80+ degree days occurred in a row, with the sixth coming five days later. The 5 consecutive days of 80+ degree temperatures was the earliest 5 day stretch of 80+ degree weather ever recorded in Syracuse. The previous earliest 5 day stretch of 80+ degree days occurred back in 2000 between May 5th and 9th!

On average, there is only one 80+ degree day here in Syracuse in the month of April, and the previous record stood at five days set back in 1962.

Nice dry stretch mid-month, but ended up quite wet

Along with the warmth came an extended stretch of dry weather.

From April 7th through April 16th, with the exception of a trace of precipitation on three of those days, our weather was bone dry.

Despite this, our precipitation total for the month still came out 1.20 inches above average, or 10th wettest April on record! This was in part due to the periods of moderate to heavy rain we dealt with April 29th and 30th that dropped almost an inch and three quarters of rain between the two days.

In an average April, we still pick up a little snow here in the Salt City, about three inches.

The warmth this April was no match for that normal amount, as we only recorded a trace of snow on six separate days.

Remember, measurable snow is classified as at least one-tenth of an inch.

So will those April showers give way to a drier May, and does it stay cool long enough to produce the first cooler than average month in almost a year in Syracuse?? Stay tuned to find out.