Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s looking mild and damp as we roll through New Year’s weekend across CNY.

No need for the heavy jacket to end 2022:

After a blustery and coldest Christmas in nearly a decade across CNY, Mother Nature is going to thaw us all out by providing much milder air to round out the week into the holiday weekend. Highs warm into the 40s and low 50s Friday, and probably the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday, and turn a bit cooler for New Year’s Day but remain mild for the start of January.

Umbrella/rain jacket may be necessary New Year’s weekend:

An area of low pressure down south tries to head north and deliver some widespread rain showers to CNY Saturday/Saturday night probably lingering into Sunday, but the timing of the most significant rainfall is up in the air as of Tuesday night. Stay tuned for updates as we try to nail down when the more widespread rain moves in over the holiday weekend.

Regardless of whether the rain is steady or not, at this point we’d recommend you having the rain gear when heading out to celebrate ringing in 2023.