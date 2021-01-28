Weather Alerts: Lake snow and bitter wind chills Thursday night

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)-

Friday morning is going to be much colder and even snowier for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wayne, Onondaga, Cortland, Madison and Chenango counties. The Advisory goes into effect 10 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at noon Friday.

Lake effect snow will fall southeast of Lake Ontario Thursday evening. Snow will be heavy at times, reducing visibility. Gusty winds will likely reduce the visibility through Friday morning as well. Accumulations up to 6” are possible in the areas that see the persistent snow.

Plan on a slippery Friday morning commute. With temperatures near or under 10 degrees across the Finger Lakes, salt will not be effective.

Temperatures (or more specifically wind chill temperatures) are also going to be the lowest we’ve had all winter. With the gusty wind, wind chills, or feels like temperatures are going to be well below 0.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. The alert goes into effect 10 p.m. Thursday and continues until 11 a.m. Friday. Expect wind chill values as low as -25.

In these conditions, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. Dress in layers, cover up as much exposed skin as possible and don’t leave pets outdoors for an extended amount of time.